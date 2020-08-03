The Lakers Hold On to Beat the Clippers in Thriller

Added: 02.08.2020 3:18 | 39 views | 0 comments

LeBron James defended both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the Clippersâ€™ final possession. Zion Williamson played in the first game of the nightâ€™s doubleheader, but the Pelicans missed a game-winner at the buzzer against Utah.