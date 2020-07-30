N.B.A. Restart Day 1 Schedule: Guide of Matchups, Tipoff Time and Channel



Source: www.upi.com



Some of the leagueâ€™s biggest stars â€” LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and maybe Zion Williamson â€” will be in action for the opening night of the resumed season. More in www.nytimes.com »