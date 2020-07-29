Eddie Shack, Feisty Wing for Powerful Maple Leafs, Dies at 83



He helped Toronto win four Stanley Cups in the â€™60s, his pugnacity earning love in Toronto (and, no surprise, hatred in rival Montreal). More in www.nytimes.com »