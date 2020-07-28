Wary of Other Leaguesâ€™ Battles, N.F.L. and Players Agree on Terms to Return

Added: 28.07.2020 2:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

As training camps get underway, the two sides finalized plans to reduce the salary cap and scrap preseason games, an agreement that paves the way for the regular season to begin as scheduled on Sept. 10.