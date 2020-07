‘We Will Be a Voice for the Voiceless’: The W.N.B.A. Season Is Dedicated to Breonna Taylor

The Seattle Storm, with the league’s career assists leader, Sue Bird, and its 2018 M.V.P., Breanna Stewart, back in action, beat the Liberty’s seven-rookie squad in the season opener.