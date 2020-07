Danielle Collins Says World Team Tennis Waiver Did Not Forbid Leaving Site



Added: 24.07.2020 13:20 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: celebmafia.com



Collins, who was dismissed from her team this week, said she left the tournament site to shop for supplements to help with her arthritis. The league’s chief executive said the requirement to remain at the site was explained in a meeting the day before matches started. More in www.nytimes.com »