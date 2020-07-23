New Womenâ€™s Soccer Team, Founded by Women, Will Press Equal Pay Cause

Investors in the National Womenâ€™s Soccer Leagueâ€™s latest team include sports stars like Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach and tech and finance entrepreneurs.