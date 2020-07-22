They Came From Moose Jaw and Kapuskasing. They Were the New York Rangers.

Added: 22.07.2020 2:19 | 6 views | 0 comments

The teamâ€™s move to Canada to train and finish the N.H.L. season recalls a time in the 1960s and â€™70s when training up there was standard. And most of the team was Canadian.