Jets and Giants Are N.F.L.â€™s First to Say Theyâ€™ll Play Without Fans

Added: 21.07.2020 3:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

Following New Jerseyâ€™s restrictions on public gatherings, the two teams announced they would not admit fans for regular-season games at MetLife Stadium. Rutgers will cap spectators at 500.