After a 7-year absence from the majors, Daniel Bard earns spot on Colorado Rockies' roster



Added: 18.07.2020 7:01 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: bleacherreport.com



Daniel Bard last pitched in the majors a little more than seven years ago. A former first-round pick with the Boston Red Sox, Bard had injuries, trouble with his mechanics and mental challenges -- also known as the yips. More in rss.cnn.com »