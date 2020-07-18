ï»¿Saturday, 18 July 2020
After a 7-year absence from the majors, Daniel Bard earns spot on Colorado Rockies' roster
Added: 18.07.2020 7:01 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: bleacherreport.com
Daniel Bard last pitched in the majors a little more than seven years ago. A former first-round pick with the Boston Red Sox, Bard had injuries, trouble with his mechanics and mental challenges -- also known as the yips.
