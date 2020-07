Reigning WNBA MVP says her request to opt out of 2020 season for medical reasons has been denied

Elena Delle Donne, the reigning WNBA MVP and a star on the defending champion Washington Mystics, is weighing whether she will play this season after a panel of doctors denied her request to opt out for medical reasons. The news was first reported by ESPN.