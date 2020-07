'I love winning ... I don't like to lose at anything,' says Fernando Alonso



Fernando Alonso does not do things by halves. Less than two years after bidding farewell to Formula 1, but always leaving the door open for a return, the two-time world champion confirmed on Wednesday that he is to make a stunning comeback with Renault next year. More in rss.cnn.com »