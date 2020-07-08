With Plexiglass and Piles of Hot Dogs, a Fourth of July Tradition Lives On

“They’re going to be burping and groaning, and I’m just going to have to focus on my hot dogs,” the 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion mused ahead of the quieter, crowd-free competition.