Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo Again Set Hot Dog Eating Records



Source: ftw.usatoday.com



Even with a diminished field, the two competitive eaters put on an impressive showing in the annual event, which was held in a private location with coronavirus provisions this year. More in www.nytimes.com »