With Plexiglass and Piles of Hot Dogs, a Fourth of July Tradition Lives On

“They’re going to be burping and groaning, and I’m just going to have to focus on my hot dogs,” the winner of last year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest mused of a quieter, crowd-free competition.