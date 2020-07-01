MLB's Ian Desmond, in a powerful post about racism and social injustice, opts out of the 2020 season

Major League Baseball player Ian Desmond is opting out of the truncated 2020 season. Coronavirus concerns factored into his decision, but so did the national reckoning with racism -- something Desmond says needs to happen within the league, too.