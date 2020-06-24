Bryson DeChambeau’s Latest Physics Experiment? Himself.



DeChambeau gained 40 pounds and is now routinely hitting drives 50 yards past the competition. “I have to chase down the most scientifically efficient way to get the golf ball in the hole.” More in www.nytimes.com »