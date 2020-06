Added: 24.06.2020 13:43 | 5 views | 0 comments

English football seemed to be united. When the Premier League restarted earlier this month, all the players from 20 clubs took a knee and some raised their fists, paying homage to a symbol of the Black power movement. For the first 12 games players also wore shirts with the message "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their jerseys instead of their names.