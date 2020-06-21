The PGA Tour Resumed Last Week. A Golfer Has Now Tested Positive for the Coronavirus.



Nick Watney is the first golfer, caddie or tour official to test positive. Nearly 1,000 tests have been administered for the virus since the PGA Tour returned last week. More in www.nytimes.com »