Trump Reconsiders Kaepernick, but Not Kneeling



Added: 18.06.2020 2:51 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: lawandcrime.com



The president said Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season, should get a chance at another job if he was qualified, but did not change his stance on players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. More in www.nytimes.com » Players Tags: President