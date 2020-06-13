Varner Leads as Golf Makes Its Return in Pin-Drop Silence



Source: golfweek.com



Harold Varner III â€” after discussing racial injustice with PGA Tour leaders â€” finished Thursdayâ€™s opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tied with Justin Rose for first. More in www.nytimes.com »