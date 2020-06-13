Tommie Smithâ€™s Fist Is Still Raised: â€˜We Still Need to Fightâ€™

Added: 13.06.2020 14:56 | 4 views | 0 comments

Smith, whose iconic protest alongside John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics shined a light on racial inequality, talked about todayâ€™s protests, Colin Kaepernick and what needs to happen now.