NASCAR Says It Will Ban Confederate Flags



The announcement came two days after Darrell Wallace Jr., the first black driver in 50 years to win one of NASCAR’s top three national touring series, called on NASCAR to ban the flags outright. More in www.nytimes.com » Tags: FED