Football on top of the world: A tournament like no other

Added: 09.06.2020 10:57 | 8 views | 0 comments

Mingma Tenzing K.C. is a 25-year-old English teacher who has recently completed a two-year fellowship program with Teach for Nepal at a school in Bhotenamlang, a remote village in mountainous Sindhupalchok, one of the least developed districts in Nepal.