'Rioting is the voices of people who have no voice,' says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

As US President Donald Trump vowed to return order to America's streets using the military if widespread violence isn't quelled, one NBA Hall of Fame player says that the rioting that is taking place all across the country is "the voices of people who have no voice."