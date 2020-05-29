Athing Mu Might Be Americaâ€™s Fastest Teenager. How Much Faster Will She Be in 2021?

Added: 29.05.2020

Mu was heading for the Olympic Trials with a shot to make the United States team when the Tokyo Games were postponed. A year from now, she and other budding stars should be that much better.