Greatness cannot be achieved without sacrifice. While it is the fire that burns inside that fuels the brilliance, it can also torment; turning relationships to ashes and niggling at the soul. The gifted can be loved and disliked. They can achieve immortality but still be flawed. They are, after all, human. But their extraordinary talent overshadows everything.