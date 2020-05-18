Rory McIlroy Won, but Golf Shined in Its Live Return

McIlroy ended the charity skins match over Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff in a closest-to-the-pin finale. Their camaraderie exemplified the nation’s “we’re in this together” refrain.