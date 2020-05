Preakness Stakes Rescheduled for October



Source: www.seattleslew.com



The 145th Preakness Stakes, originally set for this month, has been postponed until Oct. 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new date puts it about a month after the rescheduled Kentucky Derby. More in www.nytimes.com » Tags: Kentucky Derby