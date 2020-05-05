Coronavirus pandemic offers 'opportunity for F1 to change,' says Nico Hulkenberg



Added: 05.05.2020 19:49 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.autosportfoto.sk



Nine-year Formula 1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg believes the enforced break the sport is having to undergo because of the coronavirus pandemic offers the perfect time to make some changes. More in rss.cnn.com »