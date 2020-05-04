Magnus Carlsen wins $70,000 as he triumphs in richest online chess tournament



World champion Magnus Carlsen has won the richest online chess tournament in history, bagging the history-making $70,000 winner's prize Sunday. More in rss.cnn.com »