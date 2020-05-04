Scott Perry Keeps Knicks General Manager Job for One More Year



Perry, the Knicksâ€™ general manager since 2017, will be staying in his role for a bit longer. But as the coronavirus continues to spread, what moves will he be able to make? More in www.nytimes.com »