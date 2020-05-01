Amid hiatus, Djokovic will be finding it tough as he plays grand slam catch up, says Becker

Added: 01.05.2020 10:34 | 5 views | 0 comments

Of the 'Big Three' in men's tennis, it will be Novak Djokovic that will be particularly feeling the lack of competitive action as he plays grand slam catch up with rivals Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, according to Boris Becker.