Notre Dame Coach Muffet McGraw Retiring After 33 Seasons, 2 Titles



Source: www.ndinsider.com



She will be replaced by Niele Ivey, an assistant coach for the N.B.A.â€™s Memphis Grizzlies who was an all-American point guard for the Irish. More in www.nytimes.com »