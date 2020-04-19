Undefeated boxer Devin Haney denies being racist after saying he would 'never lose to a white boy'



American boxer Devin Haney has said he is "not a racist" and rejects "discrimination of any kind" after saying that he would "never lose to a white boy". More in rss.cnn.com »