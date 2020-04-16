The XFL Files for Bankruptcy After Canceling Season



Source: brobible.com



The filing by the XFLâ€™s parent company, Alpha Entertainment, came after Covid-19 forced the rebooted league to lay off staffers and suspend operations in its first season in 19 years. More in www.nytimes.com »