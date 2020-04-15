A Visual Trek Through the Sweltering Jungle: In Search of Colombiaâ€™s â€˜Lost Cityâ€™

Ciudad Perdida, an ancient city that predates Machu Picchu by several hundred years, has become one of South Americaâ€™s most rewarding adventure destinations.