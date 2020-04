Motorsport legend Stirling Moss dies, aged 90



Source: phpionline.co.uk



Stirling Moss, a British motor racing legend widely considered one of the greatest drivers never to win a Formula One title, has died aged 90, according to PA news agency and the Formula One website. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Formula One