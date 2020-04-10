Lionel Messi slams report he paid for Ronaldinho's bail. Anchor apologizes, saying it was a joke

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has voiced his displeasure at a false report in his native Argentina that he had provided bail money to former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho and was considering a move to Serie A's Inter Milan.