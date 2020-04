Added: 10.04.2020 18:24 | 30 views | 0 comments

Jose Mourinho is pedaling on an exercise bike to the familiar beat of "Sweet Home Alabama." The Tottenham manager, far from engrossed in the workout, nonchalantly taps each thigh with the palm of his hands as his legs move up and down like a sewing machine needle. It is an unusual technique. But these are unusual times.