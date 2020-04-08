Billie Jean King 'thrilled' tennis center being used as emergency hospital



The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has been pressed into service in the fight against Covid-19 and the tennis great herself has said she is "thrilled" it is being used for coronavirus relief. More in rss.cnn.com »