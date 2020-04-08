The Best Thing About NASCARâ€™s Virtual Races Might Be the Real Competition



Added: 08.04.2020 2:20 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thehollywoodgossip.com



The sportâ€™s drivers compete from home, the announcers call it like a real race, Fox Sports broadcasts it on TV and nobody gets hurt. More in www.nytimes.com »