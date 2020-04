Welsh raider Potters Corner wins Virtual Grand National



Potters Corner won Saturday's Virtual Grand National, foiling pre-race favorite Tiger Roll in his bid for an unprecedented third straight victory, in a computer simulation of the famous steeplechase that had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Oil