ï»¿Wednesday, 01 April 2020
Some Premier League clubs living in 'moral vacuum' amid pandemic
Added: 01.04.2020 16:56 | 13 views | 0 comments
Source: www.thesouthafrican.com
With the English Premier League season on hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak, some of its leading clubs are coming in for heavy criticism for using a UK government job program, with one British lawmaker accusing them of living in a "moral vacuum."
