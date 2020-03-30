Jimmy Wynn, â€˜Toy Cannonâ€™ Known for His Home Runs, Dies at 78

Added: 30.03.2020 17:27 | 3 views | 0 comments

Just 5-foot-9 but packed with power, he was a mainstay of the Houston Astrosâ€™ lineup for 11 years in the 1960s and â€™70s and a three-time All-Star.