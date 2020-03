Jimmy Wynn, ‘Toy Cannon’ Known for His Home Runs, Dies at 78

Just 5-foot-9 but packed with power, he was a mainstay of the Houston Astros’ lineup for 11 years in the 1960s and ’70s and a three-time All-Star.