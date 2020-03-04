Pitchingâ€™s Outsiders: â€˜No One Wants to Play Catch With Usâ€™

Sidearm Nation, a seven-year-old organization dedicated to advancing the cause of sidearm and submarine hurlers, offers instructional camps for players who often had to turn to YouTube to learn their craft.