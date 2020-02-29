No surprise if Africans choose MLS over Europe because of 'awful' racism, says Uganda's Micheal Azira

Added: 29.02.2020 18:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Whether it was using his breakfast money to buy boots, selling clothes to get through school, or earning his first international cap in his late 20s, Chicago Fire's Ugandan international Micheal Azira always had a resourceful approach to life.