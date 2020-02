Lyon stuns Juventus and Ronaldo



Source: www.goal.com



It's only one goal and there's still the return leg to come in Turin, but Lyon's surprise 1-0 win against Juventus on Wednesday leaves this last-16 tie delicately poised as the Italian team seeks its first Champions League title since 1996. More in rss.cnn.com » Goa Tags: Champions League