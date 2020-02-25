Yankeesâ€™ Pitching Depth Is Already Proving Crucial, but It Will Cost Them

Acquiring Gerrit Cole and keeping J.A. Happ may mean the Yankees incur steep luxury tax penalties, but theyâ€™re erring on the side of caution after last yearâ€™s nightmarish rash of injuries.